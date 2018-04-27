Schmitz-Maki skates toward potential upgrades

A 10-year capital projects plan calls for $2,242,000 in upgrades and repairs that are scheduled and staggered from 2019 to 2028.

"If we are going to do any improvements to the building, the ADA regulations call for us to either make access to concession stand or bring it down to the first level," said Jeremy Pire, parks and facilities supervisor. Moving concessions to the first level would eliminate a requirement to install an elevator.

The arena has gone through significant improvements, including have an ice resurfacer replaced and an electrical resurfacer in 2016. The ice plan was replaced in 2010. The concrete floor and floor piping was replaced in 2010, along with the dasher boards and glass. In 2012, there was a new dehumidification system installed.

These improvements were important for the arena to continue to function and provide quality indoor ice to the community, according to Randy Distad, director of parks and recreation.

In 2017, Wold Architects and Engineers assessed the condition of city buildings, including the arena. Three improvements are suggested:

One, move the resurfacer to the northwest corner of the building. Pire said now the resurfacer crosses the area where players exit and enter the ice and where fans circulate and congregate before and after the game and during intermission.

Two, construct a new concession stand where the resurfacer is. This would put the stand on ground level and lobby area, making it more accessible to all customers.

Three, construct dedicated locker rooms for the boys and girls high school hockey teams. Right now, parents come in throughout the day to drop off equipment. The booster club has indicated a willingness to help fund the project.

"We cannot afford to go build any of these on our own," Farmington City Administrator David McKnight.

Farmington City Council has authorized moving forward with hiring an architectural firm to complete a preliminary design of how the improvements would fit with the building's existing footprint. The report will include projected costs.