Farmington in a fine state

Dakota County Regional Chamber of Commerce sponsored the event Friday, April 20, that packed the City Hall council chamber.

"Dakota County Chamber is a dynamic network of businesses and individuals designed to deliver economic opportunities for its members, and I am honored to have such a great business and civic community," said Maureen Scallen Failor, president of Dakota County Regional Chamber of Commerce.

The chamber board plans to meet in early summer to reinvigorate its strategic plan.

"We are really going to be rolling up our sleeves and one thing that is important to me as the new leader is community engage and community outreach, and you are going to be seeing more activities with Dakota County Regional Chamber engaging in the local cities that we serve," she added.

Larson, who is serving his 10th year and third term, said the council's top priorities are to improve the city finances, increase and promote development, build and maintain partnerships and improve the city's service delivery areas.

"We encourage the expansion of commercial and industrial properties and we think the residential will kind of take care of itself," Larson said. "We continue to take steps to make Farmington a city of financial excellence and this is something I am really proud of."

Future commercial shopping

In the next year, the city expects to see commercial development with an Aldi grocery store opening in the Vermillion River Crossing shopping center located off Highway 50. Land has been purchased in this area from Hy-Vee grocery and Taco Bell restaurant.

"All the documents have been approved and we are just waiting for them to build, just build please and I offered to go out there with a shovel to start digging footings for them," Larson said, jokingly.

"That was one of my goals when I first became mayor — let's get this commercial development going and let's get some retail out there and it is such a long process," Larson said, adding only one lot remains.

In 2017, the city issued 45 residential permits and one commercial building permit. The city maintains a population of just under 23,000.

Enticing new business

Touting the newly renovated Farmington Mall on Highway 3, Larson said the new Dollar Tree store and Touch of Soul Massage studio opened recently and more businesses will open this summer.

"I am glad to see the improvements out there — it makes the city look good with the new parking lot," Larson said.

Farmington is the first in the state to have funds available for site readiness program via the Farmington Economic Development Authority to entice new business and attract commercial development like data centers.

"The EDA made more money available for landowners with its site readiness program with matching funds, giving $5,000 to prepare the land for development," Larson said.

City staff and council also have started discussions about the concept plan for the Rambling River Plaza. This includes a new parking lot on Third Street and may also include a children's splash pad and multi-functional art sculptures, along with a venue for Dew Days and for the community to gather for a holiday tree lighting celebration.

City finance

Farmington has maintained a 40 percent general fund balance for the third consecutive years. The final payment will be made on the 2013 street reconstruction bonds in 2018. The city also received a positive, unqualified audit opinion again in 2017.

"I am really going to someday be excited to say that because it was not that long ago that we could not pay our bills," Larson said. It has taken time to get out of that financial hole.

In 2017, the city hired Finance Director Teah Malecha.

"She had really big shoes to fill and she jumped right in to fill them and we are excited about that," Larson said.

The city's two liquor stores have shown big profits that funded a variety of 2017 city projects, including $90,000 for trail maintenance, $10,000 for park trail signs and benches, $45,000 for a city plow and maintenance vehicle and $52,000 for building maintenance projects.

"We are very proud of this and this is not tax money and it is not money coming out of the general fund but it is for things the city needs," Larson said. He credit the new liquor operations manager, Blair Peterson, and staff.

In 2017, the city's liquor department was given an award from the Minnesota Municipalities Beverage Association for its community involvement in 2016.

"When a survey was conducted, it showed residents said what makes Farmington a great place to live is that the city is friendly, safe and a welcoming community and has a small, hometown feel, not a small town feel and they liked the open space feel," Larson said.