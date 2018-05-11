Logo is a no-go so far

The council met reviewed six designs in a work session on Monday, May 7 at City Hall.

It has been more than 21 years since Farmington had a new city logo, although the logo was refreshed in 2007 with a modern font and colors.

The current circular city logo states "A Proud Past, A Promising Future" and features blue water and a bridge image portraying the iconic bridge over the Vermillion River near Rambling River Park that is the main thoroughfare into the city.

Lauren Siebenaler, city communications specialist, and Brenda Wendlandt, human resources director, presents the six sketches. After the image is chosen, city staff intend to take the image to a graphic designer to put it on a computer and make it appear more professional before seeking final approval from the council.

In the second meeting to discuss a new city logo, Siebenaler offered an explanation of the design concept for each of sketch.

Silos, letters, more

The first logo showed a large capital letter "F" with the top of the horizontal letter designed with a bridge design and the middle cross of the letter resembling a water swoosh. The lettering style incorporates the images of the bridge and the river. Siebenaler said.

Commenting how she realized youth today are not writing in cursive at school anymore, Siebenaler thought perhaps the letter "F" portrayed in a script version could be changed. Siebenaler added this was the favorite logo version for Wendlandt.

The second logo incorporates the Minnesota state shape with the bridge in the shape of a capital letter "F." Siebenaler took inspiration from the city of Minnetonka logo and the border outline of Minnesota.

The third logo sketch was an image of a silo with "F" incorporated within. She said this idea took a nod from the farming and agrarian heritage of the community.

The fourth logo idea offered another silo image with color and the silo was also offered up as a letter in the word Farmington. This version incorporates land, the bridge and some water.

The fifth logo sketch incorporates elements of the bridge, water and land with the name Farmington. This was sketch was inspired by the city logos from St. Louis Park and Hastings.

The sixth logo sketch shows geometric shape using water, land and the bridge with flowers at the bottom. This design was inspired from the city of Eagan's logo.

"I will be honest that none of them are super standing out to me as my favorite — the silo thing seems a little outdated if we are looking at something that is a little more progressive in where we are going," Council member Katie Bernhjelm said.

Bernhjelm added she did not mind the fifth and sixth logos, but she recalled the council talking about getting away from a circular logo. She said the logo could have a greater focus on design instead of just using the name of Farmington in the image.

Council member Robyn Craig said she liked the sixth image, adding she may gravitate to that design because she is a gardener.

The bridge seemed to be something the community identified with, Siebenaler said.

"We want to have a logo of where we want Farmington to go, and I don't think that bridge kind of incorporates that feeling," Craig said. "I want something that identifies us with the symbol and then Farmington."

Seeking other designs

Bernhjelm asked if it would be possible to gather requests for proposals from graphic designers or a firm. Wendlandt said the next step after selecting a sketch would be to gather quotes from graphic designers.

"I think the big piece is how much is this going to cost and the overall cost to redesign this if we are talking even over $10,000 to $15,000, then I worry about that in the budget right now," Bernhjelm said.

"I think part of it is, that we are trying to get a basic design so they don't have to start from scratch," Wendlandt said.

The city would not need to pay for an idea, because the idea would already be a concept, Siebenaler said.

A few years back, the city reviewed some graphic logo ideas and did not pursue moving forward with any of them.

"Obviously, we didn't like them and we didn't go with them and that is why we took a more cautious approach this time," Wendlandt said.

In regards to the city's logo design, Craig said "I don't want a big "F." Everyone at the work session table began laughing about the big letter F as the focal point in the new city logo.

"We talked a lot about this and we want to keep our past and be progressive and how do we do that?" Wendlandt said.

Council member Jason Bartholomay asked if there could be a graphic design contest online. Wendland responded, "We did it last time and we can definitely do that again; however, I am not sure what your timeline is."

Katy Gehler, city engineer and director of public works, reminded council members she is putting together a bid package this summer for the water tower to be painted next year. The hope was to have a new logo painted on the water tower for all to see near and far.

"If we are going to do it and hire an agency then I want to make sure we do it right and we get quality, and we are going to want to use it, and we do not have to scrap it totally like last time," Bernhjelm said.

Craig said perhaps the city could look to seek logo design ideas from graphic art students who attend technical colleges.

"We will bring back some more ideas about what was discussed today and then if that does not work, then we will solicit ideas from outside," Wendlandt said.