Property tax deadline fast approaching
Property taxes on Dakota County real estate for the first half of 2018 are due by Tuesday, May 15.
Property taxes can be paid online, by phone or by mail. Mailed payments must be postmarked by midnight May 15 to be considered timely. Payments can also be made in person at the following times and locations:
• 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Dakota County Administration Center, 1590 Highway 55, Hastings
• 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday at the Dakota County Western Service Center, 14955 Galaxie Ave., Apple Valley
• 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Dakota County Northern Service Center, 1 Mendota Road W., West St. Paul
According to state law, the county will assess a penalty for late payments. The penalty depends on the tax amount, property classification and when the payment is made. Penalties are listed on the back of property tax statements that were sent to residents earlier this year.
For more information, call the Dakota County Property Information line at 651-438-4576 or visit www.dakotacounty.us and search pay property taxes.