An app of vital importance

Police handled the situation in the best way by escorting her son home as he rode his scooter and squad car drove slowly alongside, Nancy Nelson said.

Police could have mistaken Jake's inability to respond and talk as a sign he was under the influence of drugs or intoxicated.

"They were questioning him because his scooter looks like a regular moped and mopeds should not be driven on sidewalks," Nelson said. "It could have been so much worse, and we have all seen videos of things that have gone wrong."

She approached the Farmington City Council at its May 7 meeting to ask that local police begin using Vitals Aware Services, recently adopted by Dakota County law enforcement and a growing number of agencies across the nation.

"We are always trying to be advocates to Jacob and explain to people in the community about his disability and," Nelson said.

The app

Vitals Aware Services allows special needs or individuals with dementia to carry around a beacon that can be easily read by police, firefighters or first responders using a smartphone app.

"I think it just makes sense officers have as much information as needed and they know how to deal with them and they don't have any questions," Nelson said.

She heard about the technology at a February Dakota County Social Services meeting. This technology could be life-saving if a person was in a medical crisis or away from caregivers, Nelson said.

"I get it from both sides — of how the police do not always have the information and also you have to protect yourself and be proactive. This is another way of being proactive, especially with a vulnerable adult who cannot speak for themselves," Nelson added.

Jake loves cars

Today Jake, 21, is developmentally delayed young man.

"His IQ is 47, so that is about 5 years old and he will stay at that level and he has profound speech apraxia. That is where your brain hears what you want to say and it tries to say it, but it comes out different," Nelson said.

Jake attends Dakota County Technical College in Rosemount. He works part time at Apple Valley Ford dealership where he has volunteered for two years alongside his mother, who serves as his communication interpreter.

"Jake loves cars and he can help change tags, scrub floors and throw recycling away and he helped clean up a brand new golf cart," Nelson said.

Jake smiles big when asked about cars as he shows off his bedroom filled with framed car art and a vast collection of toy and collector sports cars that line shelves.

In the past, Jake used a computer device to aid him with talking, but he preferred to work on trying to talk in school. Now, the family is trying an iPad with voice recognition in a program offered through the county, but he doesn't always have it with him.

This is where Vitals Aware Services augments communication. The device connects to a Bluetooth device through the so app that within 80 foot a first responder's phone will beep.

"They call it a beacon and it can be put on a keychain, a square or be in a wallet like a debit card or can be placed on a hook or a belt if person has sensory issues," Nelson said.

Vitals app shows the name, picture, gives a description, caregiver contact information and suggests ways officers might calm a person.

"One child may not want to be touched, one child you may have to talk really quiet to and each issue is so different," said Nelson.

Jacob loves policeman and has always been fascinated with policeman and fire trucks. Two years ago, Nelson and Jacob attended the Farmington Police Citizen's Academy after talking with Police Chief Brian Lindquist.

"That was also a great way for them to know him as well, but I know there are officers who do not know Jacob today," she said.

Council discusses

Farmington City Council members said they understand how the Vitals program would be beneficial. In a May 16 letter mailed, the city thanked Nelson for speaking on this matter. Council discussed the Vitals program during a recent work session and will address funding it during the 2019 budget talks this summer and fall.

If the city adopts the program, Nelson would like to see as many caregivers sign up their dependents for the service to improve communication, the safety and individuals' independence. This tech service can also increase caregivers' peace of mind, Nelson said.

"I hear from parents who say my kid is only in fourth grade and they are never away from me. But they are on the bus, on the playground, they go to a friend's house, and eventually those kids may become special needs kids who have permanent diagnosis like Jacob," she said.