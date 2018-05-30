Minnesota Super Bowl adds $400 million to economy

"The success of the enterprise was just phenomenal," Gov. Mark Dayton said.

And, perhaps more importantly, 83 percent of Super Bowl visitors on their first Minnesota visit said they will be back.

Meet Minneapolis, the city's convention bureau, reports a 30 percent increase in interest for conventions and other meetings in the city since February.

"Super Bowl LII made a tremendous economic contribution," said Kenneth McGill of Rockport Analytics.

Most of the contribution came to the Twin Cities, but the state collected an additional $13 million on sales taxes and more than $7 million on other taxes because of the Super Bowl.

The biggest impact greater Minnesota residents may notice is $5.5 million in contributions to projects around the state to children-oriented projects such as ball fields and health facilities.

McGill said his company primarily examined the Twin Cities, and did not specifically examine the greater Minnesota impact.

CEO Maureen Bausch of the Minnesota Super Bowl Host Committee said the event left a lasting legacy, which at least partially was the kindness of volunteers and others who met visitors.

"The added benefit of hosting the Super Bowl was to make our market a destination for tourists and business travelers for years to come," she said.

They want to come back, she said, despite bitter cold and snow during the 10 days of activities.

SB LII Post-Event Economic Impact Full Report by inforumdocs on Scribd

With 103 million television viewers worldwide, the Super Bowl reach went far beyond the 125,000 who came to the Twin Cities from elsewhere. Most out-of-state visitors, as could be expected, came from New England and Pennsylvania, where the two Super Bowl teams call home. Floridians also visited in large numbers.

McGill, who said the Twin Cities fiscal gain was better than most recent Super Bowl hosts, said $450 million was spent in the Twin Cities, but $80 million was lost because conventions opted not to hold planned conventions during Super Bowl activities.

By the time McGill's firm looked at those and other figures, including "economic ripple effect," he came up with the $400 million of added money.