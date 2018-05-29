Emerald ash borer confirmed in Rosemount

The beetle was confirmed May 18 on private property just south of Rosemount High School by the Minnesota Department of Agriculture, the release states. The property owner alerted the city to the presence of emerald ash borer.

The city approved a plan in 2013 to begin removing ash trees from public property, with about 250 trees replaced with other species in city parks to date. Officials said the city will continue to remove ash trees on boulevards this year.

Pesticide treatments can save trees if an emerald ash borer infestation is caught early. However, the treatments must be repeated at least every two years for the life of the tree. Heavily infested ash trees should be removed as soon as possible, though not during the summer months, according to the news release.

Emerald ash borer kill ash trees by tunneling under the bark and feeding on the part that carries nutrients through the trunk. Signs of infestation include cracks in the bark and woodpecker damage caused by the birds eating emerald ash borer larvae. The insect is commonly spread by the movement of infested firewood. Officials advise purchasing firewood locally and from approved vendors.

For more information on emerald ash borer visit www.ci.rosemount.mn.us/eab. The City also plans to host an open house on issues related to the infestation later this summer.