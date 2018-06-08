Getting around Dakota County is getting easier
Dakota County is providing free travel training to help people increase their mobility and independence. Travel Training is a service offered through the new GoDakota initiative to improve access to communities for older adults and people with disabilities in Dakota County. The training teaches individuals and groups about public and private transportation options available across the county and how to use them.
Trip Training is personalized for individuals to help them learn specific routes and group Training includes time to practice newly learned skills. Train-the-trainer instruction also is available and designed to help teachers, case managers and others teach how to use the transportation options.
The public is invited to attend a free one-hour forum to learn more about how GoDakota Travel Training works and how to use public and private transportation in Dakota County. The forums will be:
• 2 p.m. Thursday, June 14, at Heritage Library, 20085 Heritage Drive, Lakeville
• 2 p.m. Monday, June 25, at Dakota County Northern Service Center Room 110, 1 Mendota Road W., West St. Paul.
For questions about the forums or to schedule a GoDakota Travel Training session, contact Robyn at traveltraining@co.dakota.mn.us or 651-203-0183.