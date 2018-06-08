Getting around Dakota County is getting easier

Trip Training is personalized for individuals to help them learn specific routes and group Training includes time to practice newly learned skills. Train-the-trainer instruction also is available and designed to help teachers, case managers and others teach how to use the transportation options.

The public is invited to attend a free one-hour forum to learn more about how GoDakota Travel Training works and how to use public and private transportation in Dakota County. The forums will be:

• 2 p.m. Thursday, June 14, at Heritage Library, 20085 Heritage Drive, Lakeville

• 2 p.m. Monday, June 25, at Dakota County Northern Service Center Room 110, 1 Mendota Road W., West St. Paul.

For questions about the forums or to schedule a GoDakota Travel Training session, contact Robyn at traveltraining@co.dakota.mn.us or 651-203-0183.