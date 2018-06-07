Rosemount has candidates; Farmington not yet

Candidate filings closed Tuesday, June 5 with several area contested races including a four-way race for two Rosemount City Council seats. The filing period for Farmington is July 31 through August 14.

Mark DeBettignies and Paul Essler filed the first day and appeared to have no challengers until the last day when Tammy Block and Shaun Nelson both filed.

According to the Minnesota Secretary of State, the candidates whose names will appear on the ballot are:

Rosemount mayor: Bill Droste (filed June 1) is unopposed.

Rosemount City Council: Tammy Block (filed June 5), Mark DeBettignies (filed May 22), Paul Essler (May 22) and Shaun Nelson (filed June 5);

Dakota County attorney, James C. Backstrom (filed May 22);

Dakota County sheriff Tim Leslie (filed May 22);

Hastings mayor, Mary Fasbender (filed May 22) and Danna Elling Schultz (filed May 22);

County Commissioner District 1, Mike Slavik (filed May 22);

County Commissioner District 2, Kathleen A. Gaylord, (filed May 22) and Todd Podgorski (filed May 23);

County Commissioner District 6, Mary Liz Holberg (filed May 22);

Soil and Water Supervisor District 4, Bruce Johnson (filed May 22);

Soil and Water Supervisor District 5, Jayne Hager Dee (filed May 22).

Filings closed at 5 p.m. Tuesday.