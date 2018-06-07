The purpose is to improve safety, increase mobility and improve pavement quality, according to a news release from Dakota County.

The preliminary designs for the project is scheduled for 2018. Construction would take place in 2020, if approved.

The open house will be held from 5:30-7 p.m. at the school. The first 30 minutes will be a presentation in the cafeteria. The remaining time will be located in the south gym.