Reminder: Public invited to learn about County Road 88 reconstruction Thursday
Randolph Public Schools will host an open house June 7 so people can learn and ask questions about the Dakota County Road 88 reconstruction. The county proposed rebuilding County Road 88 in Randolph Township from Highway 65 to Highway 52.
The purpose is to improve safety, increase mobility and improve pavement quality, according to a news release from Dakota County.
The preliminary designs for the project is scheduled for 2018. Construction would take place in 2020, if approved.
The open house will be held from 5:30-7 p.m. at the school. The first 30 minutes will be a presentation in the cafeteria. The remaining time will be located in the south gym.