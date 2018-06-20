Dakota County Board: Legislative review is positive

Construction on the new center, which is slated to house other public safety partners, including the Dakota County Electronic Crimes Unit, the Dakota County Drug Task Force and the Dakota County Criminal Justice Network as well as serve as a crisis response center, is scheduled for completion by 2020.

The county, which put up $6.6 million in local funds for the project, will begin the process of choosing a site, construction planning and user agreements.

"A unified Dakota County delegation—which I think we accomplished this time around—meant more success," said John Apitz of Meserli Kramer, who represents Dakota County at the Capitol.

While state law requires crisis response training for law enforcement officers, there is no dedicated facility within the county for training.

"This is a great day for the first responder community — law enforcement, fire, EMS and 911 dispatchers," said Dakota County Sheriff Tim Leslie in a press release after the bill was signed. "With the signing of the bonding bill, the SMART Center, once built, will more effectively prepare and train first responders to safely and successfully encounter situations with people in crisis."

According to the release, police officers, sheriff's deputies and others from around the Twin Cities will be able to use the facility.

Board imposes fine, grants liquor license

The board voted unanimously to imposed a $500 fine on Cannon Golf Club for the sale of liquor to a minor.

The fine stemmed from a Sept. 8, 2017, incident in which one of club's staff was caught as part of an alcohol server compliance check by the Dakota County Sheriff's Office.

Court records show the staff member was charged and pleaded guilty to furnishing alcohol to a minor.

According to county documents, this is the second time Cannon Golf Club has been caught selling alcohol to a minor — the first was July 2008.

As their next agenda item, commissioners approved a liquor license for Almquist Farms, which is located in Ravenna Township.

Meeting watch

Tuesday's meeting lasted approximately one hour and 10 minutes. The next regular board meeting is scheduled for July 17.