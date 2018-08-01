Sauser files to remain on Farmington School Board
Melissa Sauser of Farmington has filed for re-election for the Farmington Area School Board.
As board chair this year, Sauser has led the restructuring of committees. She said the board now has sub-committees consisting of an executive, public engagement and legislative policy, long-range planning and finance, and policy. Each committee meets with a corresponding district administrative member and reports back to the board.
Sauser, completing her second term, was appointed to the Minnesota School Board Association Board and now serves on its executive committee. She said she has been able to share what Farmington is doing with the state and the nation.
Sauser enjoys visiting the schools, she said, and is constantly impressed by the lengths teachers go to personalize their instruction to each student.
Sauser and her husband, Aaron, have lived in Farmington for 14 years. The children are in grades 2 and 6.
There are three seats on the Farmington School Board that will be up for election on Nov. 6, 2018.