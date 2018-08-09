Corraro seeking re-election to Farmington School Board

"As a board member you are the voice for the community, and you need to listen to the people and stay involved," he said. "Even though we no longer have children in the district, my wife and I stay very involved. When people approach me to run again and tell me it's because I've been a positive advocate for the community, that I listen to their concerns and ask all the questions that need to be asked, I really feel the impact and difference I have made in Farmington."

Corraro and his wife, Toni, their son, Drew, and daughter, Kamryn, live in Farmington.

Drew was a 2013 Farmington High School graduate and Kamryn graduated in 2017. Toni is a paraprofessional at Meadowview Elementary School, has served as a former president of the Meadowview Elementary School PTP, and currently serves on the executive board of the Tiger Fan Club.

Corraro's work experience extends from an electrician, pizzeria owner and operator, volunteer firemen, police dispatcher, operations manager, and customer service manager, to his current role at Thomson Reuters as a customer technical support manager.

He has also held many positions within the community of Farmington including: Economic Development Authority, City of Farmington Activities Council, Negotiations Subcommittee, Community Education Advisory Committee, Special Community Education Advisory Committee, strategic planning, Instruction Program Review Committee, Association of Metropolitan School Districts representative, MSHSL representative, Legislative Liaison representative, ECSU representative, board member and coach for Farmington youth basketball, youth athletic association, youth lacrosse association, youth softball association, youth baseball association, high school boys basketball varsity assistant, high school girls basketball booster club board member, high school girls lacrosse booster club board member, and member of the Tiger Fan Club.

Three of the Farmington School District's six seats will be filled at the Nov. 3 general election. Melissa Sauser and Alfred Williams have also filed for election.