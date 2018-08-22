Lindquist grateful for community testimonials

In an interview Tuesday morning, Lindquist said he is not happy about the separation but he is ready to encounter the next chapter in his career. As the son of a police office, Lindquist said he will always be an officer at heart.

"I have known since I was 5, 6, and 7 years old that is what I wanted to do and I got to do it," Lindquist said.

"I love the idea of law enforcement and love to help people and be the barrier between good and evil and you get to experience that and it was an honor to do that," Lindquist said.

"I have always maintained it is not about me and we live to serve the citizens and I am not going to pat myself on back and feel sorry for myself," Lindquist said.

Proud he leaves behind a strong, capable police department ready to protect public safety, Lindquist said he thinks it will be a seamless police force ready to serve the community in his absence.

"They will continue to march on with no problems and I got very lucky with the officers we hired and they just decided to stay," Lindquist said.

When asked what is next for him, he said "It will be an honor to keep doing what I am doing and I will see what comes after and I will have to see what comes my way."

"You are not going erase 20 years in one meeting," Lindquist said.

There will be party to honor his service and he believes it will be shared on the Farmington Police Facebook page so the community can attend.

As he nears his departure at the end of the week, Lindquist said "For a cop, not to be charge is a difficult proposition and this is one that I will have to accept."

The separation agreement between the city of Farmington and Lindquist is effective Friday, Aug. 24. The agreement was negotiated with attorneys from both sides.

Terms include

A payment of $69,770 will be made in bi-weekly installments until paid in full or until Lindquist requests to have the remaining balance paid in full within 30 days. This payment will come from the police administration budget.

A payment of $56,000 will be made after the expiration of the rescission periods. This amount will be taken from the compensated absences fund.

Up to 12 months of COBRA benefits for medical and dental insurance will be paid from the date of separation. If Lindquist obtains employment with benefits, the city's contribution ends.

The agreement calls for Lindquist to release of all claims against the city that he may have. The release does not affect any claims that could be made by Minnesota Workers Comp Act and any rights Lindquist may be have to defense and indemnification according to state statute, city policy or any insurance policy regarding third-party claims against him.