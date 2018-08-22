Drop-off events are open to all Dakota County residents. Upcoming events will be:

Saturday, Sept. 8, 9 a.m.–1 p.m., Farmington Maintenance Facility, 19650 Municipal Drive, Farmington

Saturday, Sept. 29, 9 a.m.–2 p.m., Burnsville Maintenance Facility, 13713 Frontier Court, Burnsville

Many items will be accepted at no cost, including paint, fluorescent bulbs, fertilizers, pesticides, batteries, solvents, gasoline and oil. Electronics such as printers, laptops, hard drives and vacuums will also be collected for free. There will be a $10 fee to dispose of TVs and monitors.

Free document shredding will also be available on site. Residents are asked to only bring items containing confidential personal information, like tax documents, financial statements and medical records. No medicine, sharps, yard, business or farm waste will be accepted at these events.

Dakota County partners with cities to offer multiple hazardous waste drop-off collections throughout the year. If you can’t make a collection, stop by The Recycling Zone in Eagan for convenient and year-round household hazardous waste and electronics recycling.

For more information or to see a complete list of accepted items, visit www.dakotacounty.us and search one-day collections.