Dana Ferguson, who has covered South Dakota politics for the Sioux Falls Argus Leader during the past three legislative sessions, will join Forum News Service beginning Nov. 1.

She will take over for Don Davis, who retired earlier this month after 17 years in the same position with Forum Communications Co. The company owns and operates the wire service, which provides and distributes journalism content in four states. Forum News Service serves more than 100 newspapers in Minnesota and maintains an office in the State Capitol.

“I’m thrilled to join the Forum News Service team and look forward to getting to know and work with our readers in Minnesota,” Ferguson said.

Ferguson grew up in St. Louis Park, Minn., attended DePauw University in Indiana, and covered the 2014 Wisconsin Legislature for both the Associated Press and Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. Her internships include stints at the Chicago Tribune, Los Angeles Times and Salt Lake Tribune in Utah.

For Forum News Service, Ferguson will report on the legislative session and state government with a particular focus on greater Minnesota issues and watchdog journalism.

“Dana will continue our tradition and commitment to state government journalism by covering the most meaningful issues and stories impacting Minnesotans,” said Steve Wagner, director of content for Forum Communications. “We’re thrilled to have someone of her caliber join our team and serve readers across the state.”