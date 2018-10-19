At the time, Lewis was discussing the recent sexual harassment allegations against the 2012 Republican presidential candidate Herman Cain, according to CNN. By Nov. 8, 2011, four women had claimed they had been verbally or physically sexually harassed by Cain, the Washington Post reported at the time. Cain denied these allegations and was never criminally charged.

"I don't want to be callous here, but how traumatizing was it?" Lewis said in the November 2011 episode. "How many women at some point in their life have a man come on to them, place their hand on their shoulder or maybe even their thigh, kiss them, and they would rather not have it happen, but is that really something that's going to be seared in your memory that you'll need therapy for?"

He also said, "You'll never get over? It was the most traumatizing experience? Come on! She wasn't raped."

CNN reported that they received the tapes from Michael Brodkorb, a former deputy chair of the Republican Party of Minnesota who now writes columns for MinnPost and works in public affairs. CNN reporters requested the tapes from him after he reported on some of Lewis' comments in 2016.

In a statement, Lewis' campaign manager Becky Alery wrote, "Lewis, of course, was mocking false claims of harassment and precisely the environment that tried to destroy Clarence Thomas and Judge Kavanaugh."

In a recent interview with RiverTown Multimedia, Lewis defended other comments he made on air, which CNN reported on in July.

Lewis said his opponents had taken his comments out of context, and that he was trying to be provocative for his job.

"I've never taken a position on the radio that I wouldn't defend to this day. Was my job to make certain it was delivered in a provocative way? Sure it was," he said earlier this month.

CNN's latest story includes reporting on several more comments from Lewis, claiming that "sexual harassment law," as defined by Title VII of the Civil Rights Act, conflicts with the First Amendment.

"If my employer has a particular rule ... That's one thing, because I have no right of free speech when I'm at their place of employment. If, however, somebody uses the force of law and the employer is responding to a court order or a force of law, and the employer said, 'well, I really don't care what you call my secretary,' but the secretary uses Title Seven and they bring a sexual harassment claim. I'm intrigued to know where my First Amendment rights were taken away here?" he said, according to CNN.