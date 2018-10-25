District 57B: Huot seeks fix to education funding

Education: attended Winona State University; EMT certification; firefighter certification; licensed realtor

Family: married to wife, Angela, for 26 years; three sons: Andrew, 23, Alex, 20, and Adam, 15.

Occupation: Realtor, EMT

Community involvement: former director of Rosemount Youth Football, sports official, Community Advisory Committee for Pine Bend Refinery, active at church (St. Thomas Beckett)

What experience and talents would you bring to public office?

I bring 30 years of career experience and, like so many of us, I have experienced the ups and downs of working and raising a family in our community. My life has been dedicated to service, and my career has reflected my commitment to serving people, often at their worst times. It is this dedication to service and commitment to my community that make me the best choice to represent our district.

I attended public school and sent my children to public schools; I worked in health care for many years and I am currently a successful local realtor. The value of our community is so important to me and I will put my experience and knowledge to work for this district.

What problem or issue are you passionate about addressing and how would you do so?

Fully fund public education. Currently our district has a deficit of $28 million a year. This is directly related to the federal and state mandates for special education. Neither is paying their fair share to our district, as was promised. I will fight hard to get this money back from the state and federal governments, helping to ensure all our students and public school teachers have the resources they need.

Reduce the cost of health care to individuals and families. By working with patients directly, I see everyday how this is affecting people in our communities. The system needs work, but the answer is not sending more money to the large insurance companies.

Ensure the safety and protection of our most vulnerable populations, including seniors and children. It's unacceptable that partisan politics left the safety of these community members on the table, when it should have been fixed last session.

From a budgetary standpoint, what is the greatest obstacle the district faces and how do you plan to address it?

As a parent of students who have attended District 196 schools, I know our schools have prepared them well for the paths they choose. As a real estate professional, I know that excellent schools keep our property values high, encourage local businesses and promote safe neighborhoods.

End-of-session gridlock is a recurring theme at the Capitol. What specific measures do you support to increase transparency and reduce partisanship?

I support reforms that would prohibit multiple subjects in a single omnibus bill. It is imperative that lawmakers are transparent with bills and ensure all bills get hearings. My goal as a legislator will be to consistently work in a bipartisan manner, always putting community before party.