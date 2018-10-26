Farmington City Council approved a professional services agreement with WSB & Associates in the fixed amount of $39,995 to address a plan for the development of a Highway 3 Corridor Plan that may take six months to complete.

Farmington Economic Development Authority approved and reviewed the recommendation in September and then the project was forwarded to City Council for contract authorization.

The Highway 3 Corridor Plan is an offset of the Downtown Redevelopment Plan that called for strengthening connections into downtown, and this roadway acts as a key gateway into a few areas of the city.

Community Development Director Adam Kienberger reported this development plan is an offset of the 2040 Comp Plan.

"Being that it is one of the oldest commercial corridors in the community, there are a number of different uses on Highway 3 on either side, some of which is commercial, some of which is residential and there is some other mixed in there on land within Farmington," Kienberger said.

Highway 3 serves as the north and south entrance into the city of Farmington and connects to Castle Rock Township on the southern edge and Empire Township on the northern edge. The study focused on land uses on either side of Highway 3.

The corridor development will run from Highway 66 by Roundbank to the southern edge near Castle Rock and past Happy Harry's Furniture, along with a block on each side, Kienberger said.

A review committee consisting of two members of the Farmington EDA, one planning commission member, and city staff from the planning and community development reviewed five submitted proposals.

"We would take a look at key connecting corridors in the downtown area and perhaps look at adding gateway signage — what we doing along our main corridors is to direct our focus and attention to the downtown as our key redevelopment area," Kienberger said.

The city received grant approval in June and entered into an agreement with Dakota County Community Development Authority. The county CDA's Redevelopment Incentive Grant award of $15,000 will be matched with $15,000 of Community Development Block Grant dollars managed by the CDA.

Six service areas

The Highway 3 Corridor project will address six areas:

• Review existing land use designations on Highway 3 corridor from County Road 66 to the southern border, one block on either side.

• Call for a review and recommendation regarding the current zoning ordinance requirements for the project area.

• Identify type, scale and possible locations for additional residential, commercial and mixed-use projects, along with preliminary market feasibility.

• Incorporate future transportation improvements and pedestrian connections needed or required to facilitate additional redevelopment.

• Identify and recommend various financing tools and programs that could be considered to facilitate future redevelopment efforts.

• Review current architectural design guidelines, current streetscape design standards, signage standards and utilize development tools.

The city will begin to work with Farmington Planning Commission, Empire Township, Castle Rock, Minnesota Department of Transportation and Dakota County.

"Farmington is embarking on a planning effort that will result in a Highway 3 Corridor Plan. Highway 3 is a state highway with many existing land use incompatibilities with a mix of residential homes and businesses," Kienberger said. "Several small redevelopment efforts and projects involving new construction or redevelopment with existing buildings have occurred in recent years."