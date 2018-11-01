Vagts wants resolution to health care issues

Marla Vagts

Age: 55

55 Address: P.O. Box 402, Farmington

P.O. Box 402, Farmington Campaign online: www.marlavagts.com

www.marlavagts.com Education: Two-year certificate from Minnesota School of Business; accounting and data processing, employer-sponsored professional development

Two-year certificate from Minnesota School of Business; accounting and data processing, employer-sponsored professional development Family: Five grown children and two grandchildren on the way

Five grown children and two grandchildren on the way Occupation: Contract negotiator, consultant

Contract negotiator, consultant Community involvement: Very engaged in local and regional issues: K-12 education, improved broadband, environment, public safety and health care. Also, very involved with dogs.

What experience and talents would you bring to public office?

I have 17 years of professional experience as a win/win contract negotiator which qualifies me to make progress toward fostering collaboration and compromise in the Minnesota House. I'm committed to serving my constituents and ending the Capitol gridlock. I also have a financial background which helps me navigate the complex fiscal issues. I own a business, have raised five kids and have been involved in the community. I am committed to being accessible, hard working, honest and empathetic. I will use my knowledge of issues and circumstances to serve my constituents' best interests and try to elevate their quality of life.

What problem or issue are you passionate about addressing and how would you do so?

My No. 1 issue is health care access without going into debt. Every Minnesotan deserves affordable, accessible health care including preventative care. I helped my late husband fight cancer and learned a lot about health care and insurance, and why many families go bankrupt dealing with health issues.

Constituents and folks all over rural Minnesota need affordable, reliable, accessible broadband. And education — adequate school funding that supports schools and teachers and we won't have soaring property taxes. I commit to being accessible, engaged, honest and dedicated to the best interests of my constituents.

My top eight issues are: health care, education, economy, broadband, public safety, environment, transportation and infrastructure, and bipartisan cooperation.

From a budgetary standpoint, what is the greatest obstacle the district faces and how do you plan to address it?

Although our district faces challenges with improved infrastructure, water quality, broadband, education and economic development, the No. 1 issue is health care — access without going into debt. Every Minnesotan deserves affordable, accessible health care including preventative care. I will work with groups and coalitions to support gaining additional funding to meet the needs that affect Minnesotans' health and general welfare. I will support creative funding sources and raising income taxes on wealthier taxpayers and closing any state tax loopholes for corporations who are not paying their fair share. I support the Minnesota Health Plan — a cost-effective, sensible plan to cover all Minnesotans — particularly preventive care. I will explore potential creative partnerships to share more services, partner with service delivery and innovate.

End-of-session gridlock is a recurring theme at the Capitol. What specific measures do you support to increase transparency and reduce partisanship?

Partisan gridlock is at an epidemic level and has become pervasive and contentious. In many situations, particularly nationally, the environment has become party over policy. Increasing the televised legislative activities (beyond limited hearings and floor sessions) will add transparency and interest. Increasing the number and frequency of visiting students in hearings and floor sessions, will help. I also have a personal stake in improving the tone, attitude, cooperation and efficiency at the Capitol. I support reforms that prohibit multiple subjects in an omnibus bill and important bills should be passed and sent to the governor for signature all throughout the session and not saved to the end.