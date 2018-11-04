Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Here's your 2018 midterm election guide

    By RiverTown Newsroom Today at 7:00 a.m.

    Voters will find statewide, regional and local candidates on ballots Tuesday Nov. 6 for the midterm election. Here are some resources to help get informed before heading to the polls.

    Get caught up on all our 2018 election coverage here.

    Information on voter registration, sample ballots and election results can be found on the Minnesota Secretary of State's website: www.sos.state.mn.us/elections-voting

    Find your polling place here: https://pollfinder.sos.state.mn.us

    Explore related topics:Newsgovernment and politicsFarmingtonelectio n2018Dakota County
    Advertisement
    randomness