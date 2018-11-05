Red Bulls arrive in Middle East on 9-month deployment

“It’s all about building relationships with our partner nations,” Master Sgt. Gregory Byrd, non-commissioned officer in charge of future operations, said in the release. “We are ready to start operating at our normal battle rhythm and get to work at the job we have been training to do.”

The Red Bulls spent just under a month conducting pre-deployment training at Fort Hood in Texas, including a Culminating Training Exercise with the 1st Army.

The 34th Red Bull Infantry Division is headquartered in Rosemount.

Deployed soldiers represent 228 communities, including these from Minnesota and Wisconsin:

Minnesota

Farmington - 9

Goodhue - 2

Hastings - 9

Lake Elmo - 1

Maplewood - 3

Northfield - 4

Oakdale - 3

Red Wing - 2

Saint Paul Park - 1

Rosemount - 15

Stillwater - 3

Woodbury - 16

Zumbrota - 1

Wisconsin