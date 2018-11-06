Huot maintains narrow edge over Wills in District 57B

Update: 9:16 p.m.

With 5 of 13 precincts reporting, Democrat John Huot leads with 3,978votes. Republican Anna Wills has received 3,296 votes.

District 57B includes Rosemount, Coates and a northern portion of Apple Valley.

Wills and Huot previously battled for the Minnesota House seat in 2016, when Wills won with 58.4 percent of the vote. Wills is seeking her fourth-consecutive term as she was first elected to the House in 2012.

Heading into the election Wills' top priorities were addressing the rising cost of health care and to conform Minnesota's tax code with the federal tax overhaul. Wills currently serves on the

Education Finance, Legacy Funding Finance and Taxes committees.

Huot, a realtor, touted public education funding and rising health care costs as his primary priorities.