MN Republicans re-elect Gazelka as senate majority leader

In a closed meeting, Republican lawmakers elected Sen. Paul Gazelka, R-Nisswa, to serve as Senate Majority Leader and Sen. Jeremy Miller, R-Winona, to serve as Senate President.

The contest comes two days after Republicans won a special election to clinch a one-person majority in the Senate. Democrats flipped control of the House of Representatives and kept the governor's office.

Gazelka and Miller told reporters that they were prepared to work with Democrats in the Senate but would bring the 34 Republicans in that chamber together to block proposals they view as going too far.

They also said they'd reached out to Governor-elect Tim Walz and found common ground on legislative priorities like driving down the cost of health insurance and updating the state's tax codes.

"The governor is reaching out to us and we're reaching out to him and that is a good sign to be able to work through all those thorny issues that we're going to have to work through," Gazelka said.

House Democrats were set to elect their leaders, including the next House Speaker, Thursday night in Saint Paul.