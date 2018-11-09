A Randy Moss sports card will be up for bid, the commerce department says.

The auction will go live 8 a.m. Monday, Nov. 12 and continue through 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 27. It will be managed by Glencoe-based Fahey Sales.

The auction site is at: https://www.proxibid.com/asp/Catalog.asp?aid=152596

“Just in time for the holiday shopping season, bidders can shop in the comfort of their own home,” said Commerce Commissioner Jessica Looman in a news release. “The online auction is an efficient method to reach a much larger audience of potential bidders and secure the highest market price for these items. This is important because the sale proceeds are held in trust to be claimed by the original property owners or their rightful heirs.”

An unclaimed property auction was held in late-July and early-August that collected more than $54,000 from bidders across 40 states, Bermuda, Canada and Switzerland, according to a news release.

Minnesota law requires safe deposit boxes be turned over to the state's Unclaimed Property Program after five years of no activity and nonpayment of rent. The program holds onto property for at least three more years before they can be auctioned off. The law requires an auction at least every decade.

Minnesotans can search for their unclaimed property through the Commerce Department website at http://mn.gov/commerce or at www.missingmoney.com.