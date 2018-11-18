Reflecting on Farmington City Council

Incumbent Katie Bernhjelm rose to the top as the top vote-getter garnering 2,585 votes. Newcomer Joshua Hoyt took second place with his write-in campaign and earned 2,336 votes, according to official results.

Farmington City Clerk Cindy Muller reported a record voter turnout with 72 percent of voters choosing to do so.

The total ballots cast were 7,439 with 2,193 considered absentee or early voting. In the last midterm election, Muller said voter turnout was around 51 percent.

Candidates reflect on win

Bernhjelm received the most votes even after a strong outpouring of anger was pointed toward her and the council that voted to approve a separation agreement in August with the former police chief Brian Lindquist.

"I hope that shows how residents thought that I am a good leader for the community, and it shows I was selected to represent them," Bernhjelm said. "We have a lot of other issues other than the police chief that was shown through in this election process."

New to campaigning, Bernhjelm was appointed to serve a council seat vacancy when former council member Tim Pitcher resigned.

"I feel very fortunate to continue to represent them for four years and I hope to be a strong voice for change," Bernhjelm said.

She admits she is filled with optimism and excitement to be able to keep working for the city and residents.

"I want to see it grow and continue to be the great community that it is," Bernhjelm said. "I think we will continue to see strong growth ... I want to be part of managing a very strong fiscal budget and do right by residents in every decision we make."

Even though Hoyt envisioned a run for a Farmington City Council seat in 2020, he decided to launch a grassroots write-in campaign after he witnessed the outpouring of community outrage in response to the separation agreement between former police chief and the city in August.

"We have continued to beat that drum and overall people have been receptive to the idea that we need to change politics as we know it," Hoyt said. "It feels very empowering that people have come together for a common cause and that is powerful to see."

Laura Kruse, campaign manager for Hoyt, weighed in on the write-in campaign win a day after the election. She admits she did not personally know Hoyt until when he spoke during the open forum about the separation agreement with the police chief.

"I heard Joshua speak at the Aug. 20 meeting, and I was impressed. I reached out to him the next day," Kruse said. "I said how can I help you and it grew from there and we have developed a real, lasting friendship."

Since she is a Lakeville resident, Kruse was unable to cast a vote for Hoyt in the midterm election.

When asked why she became involved, Kruse said her children attend school in Farmington.

"That is the police department that protects my children's school so I felt a strong desire to get involved," Kruse said.

As a stay-at-home mother, she wanted to make a difference and become a positive role model for her children to show them you can make change or try if you feel compelled or dissatisfied with your government.

Without any professional political or campaign experience, Kruse and Hoyt decided against door knocking and chose to reach out to residents via social media and by posting straight-forward videos along with posting large yard campaign signs.

"I am beyond proud and I can't even express enough how much the Farmington community got involved, stepped up and wanted to be heard and wanted to see something better, not just for themselves and their children but for the future of the community," Kruse said.