Klobuchar on 2020 presidential bid: 'I'll let you know'

On Sunday morning, Nov. 25, the DFL senator on ABC's "This Week with George Stephanopoulos" said she was considering a bid, but hadn't yet made a decision.

"Right now I am just still thinking about this, talking to people," Klobuchar said. "I'm sorry to say I have no announcement for you on your show."

She told Stephanopoulos that she hoped to avoid breaking news about her political plans to her husband through a media outlet as she did earlier in her political career. Klobuchar has served in the U.S. Senate since 2007. And she picked up 60 percent of the vote earlier this month to win re-election.

Later Sunday, Klobuchar at a news conference on chronic wasting disease in wild deer dodged a question about a potential bid but said she'd let her constituents know when she made up her mind.

“I’ll just say that I’ll let you know when I make any kind of a decision," she said, "but for right now we’re talking about deer."

