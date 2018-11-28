The CIP is part of the draft 2019 city budget that will be approved later this month by City Council.

Water fund

The largest expenditures for 2019 include the completion of Well No. 9, and the refurbishment of the main city water tower.

The city's water fund is set aside to cover the large projects associated with the water system.

"As you know, we have three large projects in this area that will be completed between 2018 and 2020," McKnight said.

Park, equipment, street funds

The Park Improvement Plan calls for development and redevelopment of the city's park system in the next five years. The major funding source is the transfer of dollars from the city's liquor store profits each year.

In 2019, the city parks that will see work include Westview Acres, Feely Fields, Prairie Waterway, Marigold Park and Prairie Pines Parks.

In 2019 the budget calls for the city to invest in a new snow plow vehicle and for the replacement of three police squad cars. The snow plow will be funded by the utility fund and comes from user fees charged to residents.

The equipment replacement fund pays for vehicles associated with departments in the general fund.

"It has always been our plan to really fund this area starting in 2020," McKnight said. "Because our equipment has been pushed back for a number of years, we have made some progress in the area of vehicle replacement in the past few years."

The street reconstruction fund will cover street projects that include Westview Acres projects.

"This fund is where our goal of collecting cash for future street reconstruction projects is included and this plan calls for this type of collection to start in the year 2023," McKnight said.

The use of cash for some or all street reconstruction projects will help alleviate the city's dependence on debt and will reduce future costs as City Council works to eliminate some or all interest costs in the future.

City Council decided to restart the use of mill and overlay projects — including seal coating, mill and overlay work, as well as crack sealing. These projects come out of the street maintenance fund.

The trail maintenance fund that began a few years ago tackles the maintenance on the city's trail system. Funding for the trails is supported with tax levy and local government aid dollars.

McKnight said in 2019, City Council directed staff to complete main work on trails in Vermillion River Crossings. The city will also install a handicap parking space downtown. Other projects include work on the North Creek Greenway Trail and continued planned work on Prairie Waterway.

Fire, police funds

Two years ago the fire equipment fund was created to start tracking this equipment outside of the annual budget. The largest projected expenditure for 2019 is the costs associated with SCBA gear.

Police equipment fund focuses on paying for police cameras and radios during each year of the plan.

Building maintenance fund

In 2017, City Council sought ways to fund $30 million that will cover maintenance to city facilities and buildings.

McKnight said the 2019 maintenance work will cover some work at the police station, ice arena, both fire stations, the First Street Garage and Rambling River Center.

"This fund does not include much funding in the future, and City Council will need to determine a funding source for this required work," McKnight said. "It should also be noted I have included a future salt shed and fuel station that the city will need to build once the county facility is no longer located in Farmington."

City Council will hold discussions on this building issue in the future.