Farmington's City Administrator David McKnight got the City Council's stamp of approval and a raise in his recent performance evaluation.

"I'm happy with the job David has been doing," Mayor Todd Larson said. "He brings a lot of great qualities to the city, things like big picture strategic planning and budgeting. We have become a much healthier city council in the time David has been here."

Hired by the city in 2011, McKnight is a lifelong Farmington resident, a former city council member and one time candidate for mayor.

The council's evaluation described him as professional with a calm management style and good communication skills. His annual salary was adjusted from $120,380 to $123,991.

McKnight said he was happy with the review.

"It is not often you get to help lead the city in which you were born, the high school you graduated from and the place my wife and I have decided to make our home," he said. "I am happy with the review and the process and think it is very fair. Over my five years here, the city councilmembers and I have developed positive relationships and have very clear and open communication."

One accomplishment he is most proud of is the upgrade of the city's bond rating. In 2015, the city's Standard and Poor credit rating was raised from AA- to AA.

"The financial house is now in order and Farmington is well on its way to being a city of fiscal excellence," he said.

According to the review, McKnight has met or exceeded expectations in leadership, communication, quality of work, his relationship with council, and organization.

The council's only suggestions for improvement were for him to become more active outside of city hall, to engage with the community and employees beyond the office, and to continue working on improvements related to organizational matters.

"This was not a surprise as I had been talking to a few of the city council members in the past few months about this issue," he said.

He gets busy and knows he needs to make more time to be an ambassador of the city outside of the office, he said.

Regarding organization, he said it's been constantly improving but can always get better.

"The city council and I will continue this effort with the goal of making our organization better and stronger as we prepare for the continued growth of our community," he said.

Looking ahead, McKnight said he will continue working on a long term financial plan, assist with development at Vermillion River Crossings where the new HyVee grocery store is expected to be built, continue preparing for more commercial, industrial and residential development and be more proactive in code enforcement.