The city of Farmington's budget is on track, with revenues exceeding budgeted expectations in the second quarter report.

"The city's mid-year fund balance position is stronger than one year ago," said Robin Hanson, finance director. She presented the report to the Farmington City Council on Monday, Oct. 3.

General fund revenues totaled $4.8 million and expenditures totaled $4.9 million, or 45 percent of budgeted amounts.

Permit revenue is up at $326,348, due to several commercial rehabilitation permits such as the new senior housing development under construction near St. Michael's Church.

Expenditures are down in several funds, such as snow removal, thanks to milder temperatures and less snow. Fire expenses are up at $499,106, compared to $358,537 at the same time last year due to increased human resources, training and upgraded information technology.

The swimming pool revenues are $10,000 less than they were at this time last year. Hanson said some possible reasons are that the pool was opened five days later, punch card purchases were down, June had cooler weather, and with the pool aging and having limited amenities, neighboring competition may have lured customers away.

The city's downtown liquor store revenues are $7,000 higher at $1 million with a gross profit of $262,983. The Pilot Knob store's revenues were $35,000 higher than a year ago at $1.2 million, with a gross profit of $298,461.

The increase could be due to 195th Street construction being finished, Hanson said.

Sewer rates were raised as of January, resulting in higher revenues at $903,108.

"I continue to be impressed," said Councilman Tim Pitcher, praising the finance department for its efforts to make the budget process transparent.

To view the entire report, go online to www.ci.farmington.mn.us and find the Oct. 3 city council meeting agenda.

Delinquent accounts

The city council directed staff on Monday to hand about 1,000 delinquent accounts over to the county auditor for collection totalling $368,033.

The city mailed notices to property owners with delinquent utility or mowing accounts in July advising customers to pay their bills by Sept. 23 or they would be turned over to the county. A public hearing was held Monday to give those customers a chance to speak. None came.

Collection agencies are not used to collect these accounts due to the cost involved, Hanson explained.

Municipal services are not shut off, unless the property is vacant. In accordance with state law, delinquent amounts are certified to the county auditor for collection with a property owner's real estate taxes and are payable at an annual rate of eight percent.

Much of the delinquency happens because of a lack of communication between property owners and tenants. The city hopes to eliminate this difficulty by upgrading its billing system. Starting in January, new electronic bill presentment and payment processing software will make it easier for customers to receive bills electronically and owners will be able to set up their accounts to automatically forward a bill to someone else, such as their tenants. Customers will even be able to pay by text.

Election judges

The city has appointed 93 election judges to help with its six precincts in November. In Minnesota, election judges must be eligible to vote in the state, be able to read, write, and speak English, must complete mandatory election judge training, must not be related to or live with another election judge serving in the same precinct or any candidate in the election and must not be a candidate in the election.

Judges will be paid $9.50 per hour and head judges will receive $10.50 per hour.

State law requires the election judges to be appointed 25 days before the election.