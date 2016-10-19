In September, the city council approved a preliminary tax levy increase of 4.94 percent. Bringing the increase to 3.99 percent would mean that annual property taxes on the average Farmington house ($223,029 estimated market value) would increase approximately $41.68 instead of the preliminary estimate of $52.72.

Robin Hanson, finance director, said budget adjustments are an ongoing process. In reviewing the preliminary budget, the city found three areas it could tweak.

First, the city reduced their expected revenue about $12,000 to reflect a more realistic total for fines and forfeiture revenue it gets annually from the state.

"That's continued to decline over the past few years," Hanson explained.

Second, the city planned for an increase in revenue from another state program, Fiscal Disparities. This is a tax-based sharing program developed in the 1970s that spreads the benefits of commercial and industrial growth among metro municipalities. Each municipality pays into the fund and then receives an allotted portion when the state redistributes the funding.

Farmington's allotment through the program will go up in 2017, providing a $59,754 windfall for the city, Hanson said.

Third, the city has cut back on its fuel budget by $25,000. In order to bring the levy increase down to 3.99 percent, the city will need to find about $19,000 more savings in the budget, Hanson said.

Mayor Todd Larson confirmed that this is the percentage they are shooting for, but the tax levy will not be finalized until the Dec. 5 city council meeting.