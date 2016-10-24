A job opening in Carbondale, Colorado, population 6,553, for a public works director was the opening he'd been waiting for.

Schorzman, who has worked as Farmington's head engineer since 2007, will be leaving Nov. 2 and starting his new job Nov. 7.

"What I am going to miss the most is how the people that work here do their best. It's very much a team effort," he said. "I have always said, if we all do what we think is in the long-term best interest of the city, it will be the right decision."

At the last city council meeting, the council thanked him for his service and ribbed him about his dry sense of humor and even-keeled personality.

"Kevin has a unique way of talking us down when we get excited about something," Mayor Todd Larson said.

Councilman Terry Donnelly agreed. "You always had a level head and common sense," he said.

Others said they appreciated his patience in teaching them about engineering.

"Kevin, you're going to be missed," Councilman Tim Pitcher said. "I'm always going to remember driving around with you looking at asphalt."

They also teased him about his ability to change quickly, like Superman, from a suit to his preferred jeans and polo shirt.

"Having to wear a suit at the meetings," Schorzman said, is the one thing he won't miss about his job here.

He said his most challenging projects have been the two road construction jobs done on 195th Street. The first one extended the road east toward Highway 3 and added a bridge, and the second installed roundabouts at three intersections.

"Those were probably the most technically challenging because of all the other agencies you had to deal with," he said.

One project in 2010 that did not go as smoothly turned into a learning experience about why it is important to communicate with the public.

"I will never forget the Walnut Street project," he said with a groan. He had not been clear about the number of trees that would need to be removed to update the street. When workers moved in and started cutting down trees, some of them very old, the neighborhood was not happy.

"There was a big uproar over that," he said.

He's looking forward to new challenges in Carbondale, which has its own sewage treatment plant and gets its water from a mountain stream.

"They don't even have an engineering department," he said.

As Schorzman, who lives in Hastings, got older, got divorced, and saw his two children grow up and move away, he found himself thinking more and more about Colorado. His 94-year-old grandmother still lives in a home his grandfather built from the trees in the surrounding woods 30 miles from the nearest town. She lives with his 69-year-old uncle. Schorzman began taking regular trips out there to check on his family and winterize the house. On a lark, he checked into job openings in surrounding towns but hadn't seen anything more exciting than driving a bus until the Carbondale position opened up.

"It's always been where I wanted to end up," he said. "I called my grandma and uncle and said, 'You guys want a roommate?'"

The best part about his new job is that he will be able to drive to and from work in total peace.

"There's no cell phone service for the first 40 minutes into work," he said. "It'll be beautiful."