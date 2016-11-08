"It was good timing," said Bruce Kimmel, the senior municipal advisor for Ehlers and Associates, Inc., the company that handled the sale of three of the city's bonds. "The market has been so strong this entire fall." But, he added, "you wouldn't want to sell bonds tomorrow (Election Day)."

Kimmel said the bidding was "very aggressive" and the number of bidders attracted to Farmington speaks highly of the city's credit rating.

The city has been slowly improving its rating, edging it up last year from AA- to AA.

The rating is given by Standard and Poor's which reflects the following factors: a strong economy with access to a broad and diverse metropolitan statistical area, strong management with good financial policies and practices, strong budgetary performance with operating surpluses in the general fund in 2015, very strong budgetary flexibility with an available fund balance in 2015 of 55 percent of operating expenditures, very strong liquidity, and a strong institutional framework score.

The rating also indicates the city is still in the red with a weak debt and contingent liability position, with debt service carrying charges at 26.4 percent of expenditures and net direct debt that is 149.5 percent of total governmental fund revenue.

At this rate, the city should be able to retire 91.1 percent of its debt in ten years.

"They know Farmington is a growing community that took on debt in the past," Kimmel said. "It's just an indicator of where we are at this time."

The first bond series, titled Series 2016A, was sold to one of eight bidders, United Bankers' Bank at 1.2 percent interest, allowing the city to retire that debt four years early and saving $835,567.

The second bond series, titled Series 2016B was sold to one of seven bidders, Piper Jaffray, at 1.6 percent interest, saving the city $670,763.

The third bond series, titled Series 2016C, was sold to one of five bidders, United Bankers' Bank, saving the city $369,175.

Series 2016 B and C bond proceeds will be used to refinance other debt that was used to build city hall and the First Street garage.

"It's a fantastic savings," Councilman Tim Pitcher said.

Staff also reported that the city has been awarded the Government Finance Officers Association Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting.

"The Certificate of Achievement is the highest form of recognition in governmental accounting and financial reporting," explained Robin Hanson, finance director. "This is the seventh consecutive year the city has received this prestigious national award."