Farmington garbage collection dates changed for Thanksgiving

Thursday customers should put out trash a day early on Wednesday, Nov. 23 by 7 a.m. Friday customers will need to put out cans by 7 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 28.

Return trips to have your cart emptied can be requested for a fee, which will be added to your utility bill. Return trips will not be scheduled for Nov. 23 or Nov. 28.

Residents can sign up to recieve email notifications about holiday garbage and recycling changes, and several other categories by subscribing to E-Notifications on the city's website at www.ci.farmington.mn.us/government/communications/e-notifications.