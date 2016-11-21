City hopes snow fence will keep drifts off Flagstaff

With the roundabout at 195th Street West and the high school to the south, the road gets a lot of use and can often be hazardous. The Farmington Police Department reported four weather-related accidents last winter on Flagstaff Avenue.

The city is trying a new approach this year, putting up a double line of orange snow fence on the west side of the road to try to stop the drifts before they become a problem.

"In an open area like this, it's hard to put salt down," said Steve Arndt, streets and utilities supervisor. "It just blows away."

The city spent $6,786 on 4,800 feet of fence and 600 posts. The fence is 4-feet tall and is set back about 35 feet from the road.

Mayor Todd Larson thanked the Donnelly family at an earlier city council meeting for allowing them to put the fence up on their property.

"I have every confidence that it will help," Councilman Terry Donnelly said.