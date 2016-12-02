Farmington's tax estimate comes up as $3,325 annually. Next highest is Northfield at $3,026, followed by South St. Paul at $2,997.

The lowest is Hampton at $2,156. Rosemount's came in at $2,507.

However, when the county does tax comparisons, they factor in the median market value. Median means "in the middle," So, with regard to estimated market value, this means that exactly half of homes in that city are above this value and exactly half are below.

Farmington and Inver Grove Heights come in fourth lowest out of 11 cities in the county with median market values in 2016 at $206,050. Lower still were Hastings, West St. Paul and South St. Paul. The houses with the highest median market value are found in Lakeville at $253,000.

When these values are figured in, residents in Lakeville ($3,569) and Mendota Heights ($3,644) actually pay more in property taxes than Farmington ($3,180), because, among other factors, their houses are generally worth more.

"Another thing that impacts taxes for residential property is the amount of commercial or industrial property in a city," said Amy Koethe, deputy director of the Dakota County taxations and records department. "Farmington has less of these properties than other cities in the county. These properties contribute to the tax base in a city. With less commercial/industrial property, the tax burden is shifted to residential property."

About 75 percent of the taxes in Farmington come from residential properties.

In some cases, it's the school districts that skew the taxes.

For example, residents in Rosemount who live in District 196 pay $2,863, while residents within District 199 pay $2,685.

As for 2017, Farmington comes in second for highest proposed increase at $160.73, beat out only by Lakeville residents in school District 192 at $167.36.

Rosemount's taxes are proposed to increase $115.96 for residents living in school District 196.

That proposed increase could change, as cities have until the end of December to settle on the final tax levy percent. Cities may lower the amount, but cannot raise it higher than the proposed levy.

Farmington will have its last meeting on the matter, the city's annual Truth in Taxation hearing, at 7 p.m. Dec. 5, and has hinted that it may lower its proposed 4.94 percent increase.

Finance Director Robin Hanson will present the budget that the city council has been working on and open the floor for public comment.

"They (residents) clearly will have the opportunity to speak. They clearly will be heard. But at the same time, it's the end of a six month process," Hanson said.