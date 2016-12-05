John Schmeling, a civil engineer with the city, said there's nothing to worry about. He says it's related to the 70-unit senior rental housing complex being built just south of the Church of St. Michael.

"The groundwater is high in this area," he explained. "To install the utilities, they have to drain the water table."

The process is called dewatering, and the project managers have a permit from the Department of Natural Resources to do the work.

The reason the water has been flowing so long, Schmeling said, is that the engineers had difficulty putting in the sewer lines. They did not want to tear up the Ash Street and Denmark Avenue intersection, so they dug under the road to insert the sewer pipes.

Schmeling said the dewatering will continue until it gets too cold to work and likely will continue for a few weeks in the spring.

He added that the water is not contaminated.

"It's cool, clean groundwater being pumped directly into the ditch," he said.