Property taxes likely will increase by 3.99 percent in 2017

"This is one of the single most important things we do as council," member Jason Bartholomay said, adding that he'd like to see all council members weigh in on the decision.

Donnelly was out of town, but is expected back for the next meeting. Even if all council members are not present Dec. 19, the council still will have to vote on the levy increase to meet state deadlines.

In September, the city approved a preliminary increase of 4.9 percent, but through some creative belt-tightening, was able to lower the amount to 3.99 percent.

Finance Director Robin Hanson said the 2017 budget does not fund all of the city's needs. To stay in the black, the city could not hire additional staff, had to put off some building maintenance plans, postponed the plan to eliminate emerald ash borers from city-owned trees, has to borrow from other funds (like street maintenance) to pay its debts, and had to wait on the long-term park improvement plan.

"The preliminary levy you adopted this September is being reduced," Hanson said to the council. "The final recommended 2017 property tax levy is $9,966,822; a $353,568 or 3.99 percent increase over the 2016 property tax levy."

The city has added $14.1 million to its overall market value as a result of 2015 (there is a one-year lag) new construction, primarily residential. Applying the city's 2016 tax rate, this translates to $92,675 in additional local property tax revenue.

In 2017 the estimated market value for the average residential home in Farmington is expected to be $223,029, a 3.9 percent increase from 2016.

What does that mean in dollars and cents for property owners?

The impact of the proposed 2017 tax levy for the city portion of the average residential property's real estate taxes is expected to increase $42.48, from $1,165.82 to $1,208.30.

Despite community anger, mostly expressed online, at property tax increases (this would be the fourth in so many years), not a single resident came to the meeting to oppose the levy.

The council will still hear community comments at the Dec. 19 meeting.