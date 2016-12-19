Holiday garbage collection schedule changes in Farmington
Farmington city offices will be closed for Christmas on Friday, Dec. 23, and Monday, Dec. 26. Friday’s garbage and red week recycling will be collected early on Thursday, Dec. 22. Monday’s garbage and gold week recycling will be collected on Tuesday, Dec. 27.
Return trips to have your cart emptied can be requested for a fee which will be added to your utility bill. Return trips will not be scheduled for Dec. 22 or Dec. 27.
Residents can receive email notifications about holiday garbage and recycling changes, and several other categories by subscribing to E-Notifications on the city’s website at www.ci.farmington.mn.us/government/communications/e-notifications.