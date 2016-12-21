Financially, the council wanted to make Farmington a city of fiscal excellence.

To meet that goal, the city refinanced bonds in November that will save residents $1.6 million in interest. The general fund will reach the 40 percent balance by the end of the year, which means the city isn't living paycheck to paycheck as it had been, borrowing from internal funds to pay bills before getting annual property tax payments.

Farmington Liquors made a profit and was able to donate almost $100,000 back into the community. The city got a good score in its audit and was able to reduce the 2017 tax levy from 4.94 percent to 3.99 percent.

Regarding development, the council wanted to support the expansion of residential, commercial, and industrial properties.

The city continued to bring businesses to Vermillion River Crossings, such as the grocery chain Hy-Vee and several other interested parties looking at the remaining three parcels. The city subsidized the Legacy of Farmington senior housing project on Denmark Avenue through Tax Increment Financing.

The city is anticipating two new residential plats in 2017.

"It's been a number of years since we've had that," McKnight said.

The Tamarack Ridge Center has all ten of its storefronts filled for the first time and This Little Piggy has started work on the expansion of its business on Highway 3.

"We are seeing some action in the commercial area," he said.

Regarding partnerships, the council wanted to forge opportunities with existing and new partners in order to save on resources.

The city is currently negotiating with Dakota County about renting its upstairs space for county offices.

The city has fostered a strong partnership with the school district, making use of its occasional combined meetings to increase communication.

The city partners with Lakeville for fire marshal services and has been meeting with the Dakota County Community Development Agency to discuss how a partnership could help regarding affordable housing and community development.

Regarding service delivery, the council wanted to provide core government services at high quality levels.

McKnight listed five specific service projects accomplished in 2016: a snow fence on Flagstaff Avenue, providing early voting options for the November election, launching a new website, adding staff to help with commercial and residential expansion and in January making it possible to pay city bills online.

"We've done a lot. We've come a long way. But we have a lot more to do," McKnight said in closing.

Mayor Todd Larson echoed his sentiments.

"We're moving in the right direction," he said.