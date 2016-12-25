New Minnesota legislators, new Sunday sales attitude?

Andrew Schmitt decided to be proactive this election cycle and is optimistic Minnesota will be able to buy booze at liquor stores soon, but he does not know if this is the year.

Schmitt is the executive director of the Minnesota Beer Activists, a lobbying group that's pushed legislators to peel back Minnesota's Depression-era liquor laws over the last few years. They've had some successes, most notably a law that made way for the craft brewery and distillery boom across the state. But their top issue, repealing Minnesota's longstanding ban on Sunday sales at liquor stores, has failed repeatedly when put up for a vote in St. Paul.

Ahead of the Nov. 8 election, Schmitt sent out a survey to every candidate running for the Minnesota Legislature to see where they stood on the Sunday liquor ban. Schmitt didn't get a response back from everyone, but the ones he did get back were encouraging, with new candidates being much more open to lifting the ban.

Heading into the 2017 session, which will convene Jan. 3, both sides of the Sunday sales issue are surveying the new makeup of the Legislature to see where the votes could land. In all, there will be 21 new state senators and 23 new House members in the 201-seat Legislature—more than enough votes to swing the issue.

"It would be very premature to say" the votes are there to change existing Sunday laws, Schmitt said. "But there is a lot of new blood, which is good."

Repealing the ban on Sunday liquor sales is popular with the public, but things get complicated when the debate enters the halls of the state Capitol. Powerful lobbying forces long have pushed against the repeal.

Leading the anti-repeal effort is the Minnesota Licensed Beverage Association, which represents dozens of small independent liquor stores around the state. They argue that Sunday sales simply will spread the same revenues over a seventh day of operation while costing more for staffing, a move that will benefit big box retailers at the expense of small mom and pop shops.

The Minnesota Municipal Beverage Association, which represents local government-operated liquor stores, also opposes Sunday sales, saying it could decrease revenues and increase the local tax burden.

"Over the past several years at the state Legislature, we've seen a growing movement from out-of-state corporations to try to deregulate the liquor industry in Minnesota and dismantle our proven system," Minnesota Licensed Beverage Association Executive Director Tony Chesak said in a statement.

For legislators, the reasons to vote no on Sunday liquor sales are all over the place, from religious beliefs to concerns over the health and societal costs of drinking. Some lawmakers argue they simply have more important things to work on, so they side with their local private and municipal liquor stores. Liquor store owners are split.

Aaron Aslesen, owner of Lakes Corner Liquor in Detroit Lakes, said he does not have strong feelings about the proposal either way.

"I guess I can see a need for it in the summer," he said. "It slows down a lot in the winter months, it wouldn't benefit me much then."

Aslesen said if the law changes, his store would likely be open Sundays in the summertime and remain closed on Sundays the rest of the year.