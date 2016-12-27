Farmington votes to raise property taxes in 2017

In 2017 the estimated market value for the average residential home in Farmington is expected to be $223,029, a 3.9 percent increase from 2016.

The impact of the levy for the city portion of the average residential property's real estate taxes is expected to increase $42.48, from $1,165.82 to $1,208.30.

Council members weighed in on the decision.

"I'm in support of this budget," Councilman Terry Donnelly said.

Councilman Jason Bartholomay wanted residents to know that the council does hear their concerns about high taxes.

"I'm personally against raising taxes," Councilman Tim Pitcher said. "Unfortunately it looks like that's what we're going to have to do. We're running a really tight ship."

This will be the fourth year in a row the council has raised taxes, trying to stay on top of debt coming from projects such as city hall and a fire department built between 2006 and 2010 when the city grew quickly and had to borrow to keep up.