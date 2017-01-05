City chooses new Public Works Director
The city of Farmington is close to getting a replacement for its director of public works, a position vacated by Kevin Schorzman when he left in November to take a job in Colorado.
An offer has been made to Katheryn Gehler, subject to the completion of a background investigation, pre-employment drug test and ratification by the city council.
Gehler currently is the Public Works and Natural Resources Director for the city of Prior Lake. Her starting salary will be $119,758. She will start with a Paid Time Off balance of 80 hours. She could begin work as soon as Feb. 21, according to Brenda Wendlandt, the city's human resources director.