City chooses new Public Works Director

An offer has been made to Katheryn Gehler, subject to the completion of a background investigation, pre-employment drug test and ratification by the city council.

Gehler currently is the Public Works and Natural Resources Director for the city of Prior Lake. Her starting salary will be $119,758. She will start with a Paid Time Off balance of 80 hours. She could begin work as soon as Feb. 21, according to Brenda Wendlandt, the city's human resources director.