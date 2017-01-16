Residents weigh in on features of new Prairie Pines Park

And dream, they did. They'd like a zip line, a rock wall, a fishing pond, a running track, a pricey poured-in-place mat for wheelchair accessibility, a fence around the playground, and a nine-square game set.

The designers, from Hoisington Koegler Group Inc., wrote down all the suggestions from the dozen or so neighbors who met Jan. 12 at the Rambling River Center. The city is planning to design a park, called Prairie Pines Park, on a 1.5 acre lot within the boundaries of 223rd Street and Cambrian Way in the Executive Estates Development. The neighborhood is to the east of Highway 3 and south of Highway 50, just west of the Fountain Valley Golf Club.

Randy Distad, the Parks and Recreation director, encouraged input, but also warned that the parks budget was limited. "I can tell you right now, we won't have enough money to build the whole park," he said. The final concept will be presented to the city council in March, but the park itself won't be completed until the summer of 2018, something the attending residents were disappointed to hear, hoping it would be done this summer.

The typical Farmington park is about three acres, Distad said. Prairie Pines Park is about half that size.

Both concepts included an open field, a basketball court, a picnic shelter and playgrounds divided for toddlers and older children. They differed in their placement, with Concept A putting the basketball court closer to 223rd Street and Concept B reversing the layout.

"I like the concept of a walking path around the square," said resident Nicole Halverson, who has three children ages 10, 13 and 15. She is a runner and liked the idea of getting a run in while her children play at the park.

When asked for priorities, the residents, whose neighborhood is full of young children, said the playground was number one.

Distad said the average cost of building a playground is $75,000. He said something may have to be dropped from the final concept, possibly the basketball court.

"It's all mix and match at this point," Harjes said.

Included in the concept was a quarter-mile bike trail from the golf course to Cambrian Way which incorporates a 250-foot boardwalk through a wetland area.

Using the suggestions from the open house, the designers will redraft the plan. The city will display the concept at the Farmington Community Expo from 9 a.m. to noon, Jan. 28, at Farmington High School.

"We do want to give other people an opportunity to give input on the park," Distad said.

The final concept will be decided at the Feb. 8 Parks and Recreation meeting. If approved, the plans will go before the city council in March.

Hoisington Koegler also is designing a smaller space, called Marigold Park, at 212th Street West. The city opted not to host an open house for this park because the space is only big enough for a swing set and some landscaping, Distad said.