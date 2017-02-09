"We continue to trend upwards," said Adam Kienberger, community development director.

Between October and December of 2016, the city issued 12 permits for new single family houses, as compared to six in 2015.

The average value of a single-family home in Farmington is $213,533, up from $205,150 during the third quarter of 2016. This estimation does not include the value of the lot or any amenities added to the home.

Year-end totals for 2016 show 65 new single family homes, one new duplex, and one multi-family development, the Legacy of Farmington senior living facility.

There were 53 single-family home permits issued in 2015.

In 2016, the city issued permits for 763 decks, basement finishes, additions, garages, roofs, siding and remodeling, compared to 626 in 2015.

The city issued 172 plumbing permits and 249 mechanical permits in 2016, compared to 120 and 179 in 2015 respectively.

The city currently has just under 100 plots of land available to build on, Kienberger said.

"There continues to be interest in Farmington," he said.

The city uses the occupancy permits to calculate population. An estimated 38 new residents moved to Farmington in the fourth quarter, bringing the population to 22,781. Since 2012, population has increased by about 975.