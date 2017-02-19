Calls made to change property tax that doesn't stay local

Over the years, there have been unsuccessful attempts from both sides of the aisle to phase out the tax, but this year, supporters are hopeful that the state's projected $1.4 billion surplus will be the catalyst for change.

The House Property Tax and Local Government Finance Division heard five bills this week, proposing different phase-out mechanisms; all were held over for possible omnibus bill inclusion.

The tax contributes about $1.8 billion each biennium to the General Fund, with 95 percent of the tax being paid by the commercial/industrial sector and 5 percent paid by owners of seasonal recreational property.

Rep. Dale Lueck, R-Aitkin, sponsors one bill. While not eliminating the tax, it would significantly reduce the amount collected and do away with the annual inflator.

"This thing has almost roughly doubled since its inception; it would reset the levy back to what it was: $629 million," he said. "From here and after, the Legislature would have to levy the tax annually. If you're going raise it, you have to vote on it."

Sponsored by Rep. Steve Drazkowski, R-Mazeppa, another piece of legislation would phase out the tax over six years. An advocate for complete repeal of the tax, Drazkowski said he understands the need for financial caution.

"This is a very oppressive tax that businesses are forced to pay, on top of the payments they already make for city, county and schools," Drazkowski said. "This bill would remove that 25 to 35 percent additional property tax that they pay directly to the state of Minnesota that never touches home."

Changes to the general levy are not under consideration by the governor, said Paul Cumings, tax policy manager for the Department of Revenue. "Bills to repeal or phase-out the general levy, could put the state's fiscal health at risk."

He said the governor's approach to tax relief would be more well-rounded and a balanced package of relief.