Two park plans approved, waiting for funding

The fund, which usually is supplemented by new residential building, has been stagnant for the last few years as building has slowed, explained City Manager David McKnight. It's an item the City Council will have to review in May when they start the budget process for 2018.

McKnight said they will need to find an alternate source of funding to maintain old parks and build new ones.

Both park designs were on display at the Farmington Community Expo in January where Parks and Recreation Department Director Randy Distad said he'd received several positive comments.

Landscape designers from Hoisington Koegler Group Inc., also held an open house in January to get input for the larger park, Prairie Pines, a 1.5-acre lot within the boundaries of 223rd Street and Cambrian Way in the Executive Estates Development. The neighborhood is to the east of Highway 3 and south of Highway 50, just west of the Fountain Valley Golf Club.

Designer Tim Solomonson presented the final concept to the City Council Monday. The park would include a picnic pavilion with four tables and two grills, a paved sport court, an open field, a sidewalk loop, two age appropriate playgrounds, a nine-square court, and shade trees.

By itself, the park is estimated to cost $242,050. But the city is hoping to connect the park with a quarter-mile bike trail from the golf course which incorporates a boardwalk through a wetland area. That trail extension adds another $169,650 to the park's price.

Hoisington Koegler also designed a smaller space, called Marigold Park, at 212th Street West. The park is about the size of a residential plot in the Sunrise Development. It will have a shaded playground, a small shelter, benches, a grill and shade trees.

Distad made clear he was only asking the council to approve the plans.

"This isn't part of the budget," he said. "The parks would be constructed when the funds are available."