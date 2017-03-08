Faced with a deadline that would restart the process, City Council voted unanimously Monday to rezone 20522 Akin Road from low-density residential to neighborhood business.

The owner, Craig Bongard, was relieved to finally pass this hurdle in his quest to sell the 4.7-acre property. He ran his business, Bongard Trucking, from that land since 1976, but has since retired to Florida.

"I'm tired," he told the council. "I don't like coming up here no more. Untie my hands so I can sell."

He was accompanied by his realtor, Angie Pacholl of the National Realty Guild, who explained why she felt the rezoning was necessary.

"There is a very limited use for this property," she said. She's gotten no residential offers and said the offers they had received under the former zoning had been low due to the restrictions for use.

The property is unique among its neighbors. The water table is too high to build a house on the land. Construction of a house would require building up the land. The only building that sits on the property is a 3,520-square-foot service garage built in 1993 that was used for Bongard's trucking company.

In 1976, Bongard procured a special exception permit from the Planning Commission to allow for equipment maintenance and storage. He was allowed to put up a building which is used only to store or repair equipment belonging to the owner.

A special exception permit is similar to what a conditional use permit is in today's zoning code and allows for certain uses of property after review and approval by the Planning Commission. Special exceptions no longer exist in the city's zoning ordinance as uses cannot be amended, according to Tony Wippler, the city's planning manager.

Bongard tried in 2016 to rezone the property to heavy business, but was denied because the request did not fit the character of the surrounding neighborhood.

He then asked for it to be rezoned as a neighborhood business, which provides a setting for low to medium density housing combined with complementary and supporting business land uses that serve a neighborhood and are developed and operated in harmony with the characteristics of the neighborhood.

This would allow anything from a dentist's office to a beauty shop.

If the new owner wanted anything different, he would have to apply for a conditional use permit which allows for a greater range of businesses such as an animal clinic, funeral home, a school, a public utility building or a storage facility.

This rezoning opens Bongard's property up to a larger pool of buyers.

However, this was what his neighbors did not want, particularly those who have built new houses in the last few years across the street in the Akin Circle cul de sac.

"We had our property built on Akin Circle after viewing the entire community," said neighbor Dawn Baldwin. "It was a very quiet, peaceful area. It was a residential area. We didn't care to build near businesses at all. We'd like to keep it that way."

Matthew Soucek, also a resident of Akin Circle, said he and his wife are empty nesters who built their house in the cul de sac for the peace and quiet. He's worried a business would add more traffic to the area. He called Bongard's purchase a "bad investment."

"It's not fair to us," he said. "I really don't want to look out my living room at mini-storage and guys storing their 1976 boats."

After much discussion, the council decided to approve the rezoning knowing that anything listed under "conditional use" would have to be approved by the Planning Commission.