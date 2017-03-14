The event was hosted by the Dakota County Regional Chamber of Commerce.

Larson stood before a full room at City Hall and, using a PowerPoint presentation, explained the 2016-2017 accomplishments via the four city priorities: financial, development, partnerships and service delivery.

Regarding finance, the city refinanced bonds that will save $1.6 million in interest and reduced the repayment schedule by up to four years, he said. Although the city did raise taxes for the fourth year in a row, Larson said he and the council had pushed to keep it as low as possible, reducing the preliminary tax levy of 4.94 percent to 3.99 percent for the final 2017 tax levy.

Also, the city reached a 40 percent general fund balance, meaning it could pay its bills without borrowing, a first in several years, since the city experienced a jump in growth and went into debt to accommodate it.

Larson said he and the council set the 40 percent goal about four years ago.

"I'm very happy that we don't have to borrow money to pay our bills anymore," he said.

He touted the success of the city's two municipal liquor stores, whose profits are put back into the city coffers.

Farmington Liquors was able to donate $100,000 to the community in 2016, he said. Since 2005, the stores have invested over $1.1 million back into the community.

Because of these donations, the city was able to complete the Highway 3 trail connection from 194th Street to the roundabout, purchase a new building inspections vehicle, buy a roving camera to help cut down on graffiti, acquire thermal imaging cameras for the fire department, get a zamboni electric ice resurfacer and an upgraded sound system for the ice arena, and obtain artsy bike racks for the downtown area, he said.

Regarding development, Larson listed nine new businesses that opened in this fiscal year and hinted that more may be coming.

The biggest reveal was the decision to bring a Hy-Vee grocery store to the Vermillion River Crossings development on Highway 50.

He disclosed that he had kept the Hy-Vee secret for nine months while plans were being finalized.

"Hy-Vee was a big win, in my opinion," he said. "That was a really hard secret to keep."

The company has purchased the necessary lots, has gotten its preliminary plat, conditional use permit and business subsidy agreement approved, but has not yet begun building.

"We're just waiting on their development schedule," he said. "Some of us are waiting patiently, some of us not so patiently, but there's not much I can do about it."

He said the Legacy of Farmington, a new 70-unit, three-story, 79,076-square-foot assisted living facility on Denmark Avenue should be open in the fall.

The Farmington mall on Highway 3 is in the process of changing ownership, he said, adding that there's been talk about the new owner giving the 60-year-old strip mall a facelift.

Regarding public service, Larson gave kudos to the police department for helping to put Farmington in the top-ten ranking of safest cities and to the fire department for all the work the new chief has done in getting the firefighters trained and certified.

"When they get called, there's no doubt in my mind they're going to do nothing but a professional job," he said of the firefighters.

The police department plans to replace its current K-9, Bosco, recruit a police officer to replace one that is leaving, and create a hiring list to possibly add to its ranks in 2018.

Larson formally welcomed Katy Gehler, the new Public Works Director, to Farmington and gave an overview of the road projects of 2016 and upcoming projects for this summer.

In 2017, the state will be doing a mill and overlay project on Highway 50 from Highway 3 in Farmington to Highway 52 in Hampton. The project, slated to start in June, will consist of resurfacing, sign replacements and other improvements.

To view the entire speech, go to the city's website at bit.ly/2mTnz0t.