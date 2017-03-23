City starts process to fill council vacancy

Applicants must be a resident of Farmington, 21 years of age or older, and an United States citizen.

The city will advertise the opening on its webpage, Facebook and Twitter. Applications are available at city hall and must be returned by noon April 4.

The City Council will review the applications, start interviews April 10 and hopefully fill the vacancy by the end of April.

Pitcher served as a council member since 2015. His current term expires Dec. 31, 2018.

The applicant chosen to fill the vacancy would have to run for re-election to retain the seat. A City Council seat is a four-year term.

Pitcher's resignation also left a void on the Economic Development Authority board. The council voted member Robyn Craig as his replacement. Craig had expressed interest before, but the board seats had already been taken. She has been attending the meetings as an observer.

For more information on applying for City Council, call City Administrator David McKnight at 651-280-6801 or email him at dmcknight@ci.farmington.mn.us.